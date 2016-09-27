Aloha Kidney classes offered

Nephrologist Ramona Wong is hosting free weekly classes open to anyone interested in, at risk for or with chronic kidney disease on Thursday afternoons from 1-3:30 p.m at North Hawaii Community Hospital. The next classes are Sept. 29, Oct. 6, 13 and 20.

Topics differ each week, including what kidneys do and what happens when they fail; how to slow the loss of kidney function and protect what’s left; the kidney, heart and brain connection; options if kidneys do fail; foods, labs and meds; and sharing journeys with dialysis, transplant and natural life.

Bring a pen, family member or friend who buys or cooks the food.

To sign or info: 585-8404