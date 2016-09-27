Annual Mango Foundation Fundraiser set for Oct. 22

“Shaken and Stirred” is the 007/James Bond theme for the third annual fundraiser that will be held this year at the WaterFalling Estate in Ninole, just south of Laupahoehoe.

From 5-9 p.m., attendees can enjoy live music, casino games, a silent auction, pupu and cocktails. Island formal attire is suggested. Seating is limited.

All proceeds will benefit Mango Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Waimea whose mission is to advance health both locally and globally. Come learn about what they are doing for water projects, nutrition, HIV and supporting orphans in Hawaii and Africa.

RSVP: 967-5010, email icypriano@mangomed.org or go to www.mangofoundationusa.org