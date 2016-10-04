Beachcombing Conference returning to Big Island

Registration is now open for the 8th Annual International Beachcombing Conference to be held Feb. 8-12, based in Waimea.

After high demand from last year’s inaugural event on the island, the conference and seashell event will be held once again at Anna Ranch.

Featured speakers will include Gary Greenberg, author of “Grains of Sand”; Davenport sea glass specialist, Krista Hammond, who wrote “Santa Cruz Sea Glass;” Linda Morriarity, author of “Niihau Shell Lei;” coastal historian Gene Woodrick who wrote “Ocean Shores;” Polynesian archaeologist Tomasi Patolo; volcanologist Frank Trusdell; and Dr. Beachcomb, among others.

Info & to register: www.thebeachcombingconference.com