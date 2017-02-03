Boyd Bond hosts “Growing up with Sugar” Hawaiian history talk

North Kohala Public Library in Kapaau will present a series of three free “talk story” sessions on Hawaii’s history told by North Kohala historian Boyd D. Bond beginning this Monday at 6:30 p.m. The talk will focus on plantation life, interspersed with stories about his family and the heritage of those who worked for Kohala Sugar Company.

Bond’s knowledge of Hawaii’s history stems from his academic studies and as a 6th generation descendent of early western settlers in Hawaii.

Info: 889-6655