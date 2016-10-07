Celebrating Filipino American History Month

Free public talks to the topic are offered every Tuesday in October from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at North Hawaii Education & Resource Center in Honokaa.

This Tuesday, the walk will focus on the Filipinos in the Hawaii Labor movement in the 1940s. Oct. 18 will feature a film and discussion about “The Delano Manongs,” regarding the formation of the United Farm Workers. Vintage film footage and discussion on World War II in the Philippines and the role of Filipino America guerrillas will be shared on Oct. 25.

Info: 775-8890