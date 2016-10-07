Coqui Free Waimea subject of special Town Hall Meeting

The program, which focuses on how to keep Waimea coqui free, needs a new home. Concerned residents are asked to attend this meeting from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Waimea Community Center to discuss what needs to be done.

The discussion will also focus on what to look for and how to spot, catch and spray for coqui frogs around homes and businesses.

Info: www.coquifreewaimea.org or email info@coquifreewaimea.org