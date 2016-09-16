Diaper Drive heading to town Sept. 24
Updated:
September 16, 2016 - 12:05am
The Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN) Big Island Chapter will host it’s first diaper drive on Sept. 24 to kickoff National Diaper Awareness Need Week.
From 9 a.m.-1 p.m. residents can donate wipes and any size disposable diapers to a good cause at New Hope Waimea Gymnasium. If unable to attend, diapers can also be donated at the New Hope office Tuesday and Thursday that week from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
The goal is to collect 1,000 diapers. Donations will be tax deductible.