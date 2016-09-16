‘Families In Recovery’ event coming to Waimea

As part of Recovery Month, on Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. relatives and friends of people with mental and/or substance use are invited to a free health fair event on Church Row in Waimea hosted by Hamakua-Kohala Health.

Recovery Month spreads the message that behavioral health is essential to health and one’s overall wellness, prevention works, treatment is effective and people recover. The event celebrates their journey.

Info: Candace Kauahi at 775-7204 or ckauahi@hamakua-health.org