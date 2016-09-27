Free demonstration of traditional art of Hawaiian quilting

The newly-opened Welcome Center at the Historic Spencer House in Waimea is pleased to announce its first community event, “The Art of Traditional Hawaiian Quilting.”

The free talk and demonstration, led by UpCountry Quilters Kuulei Badua, Sharon Balai, Irene Kubo and Kathy Tanaka, will be from 10 a.m.-noon on Oct. 1. No registration is required.

The Historic Spencer House is located at the KTA Shopping Center in the heart of Waimea town.

Info: 895-0056