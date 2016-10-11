Free seminar offered on reversing pain and disease

Challamar Rayne, a pulsed electronic magnetic frequency expert, will lead the informal seminar on how to reverse pain and disease while increasing health and vitality at Kahilu Town Hall in Waimea on Oct. 24 from 7-8:30 p.m.

Using NASA activation technology, she will demonstrate the product used in European hospitals through her work for Swiss Bionics.

Info: Kim Rodrigues at 960-7718 or kimsgypsyrose@aol.com