Free workshop on how to understand the legislative process offered

To learn how to effectively influence state laws, the public is invited to a special talk sponsored by the Hawaii State Legislature’s Public Access Room from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 13 at Thelma Parker Memorial Library.

From 6–6:30 p.m. attendees can stop by with questions or pick up information. At 6:30 p.m. a “Your Voice” presentation and workshop will begin.

Info: 587-0478, email par@capitol.hawaii.gov or visit website at LRBHawaii.org/PAR