Hamakua Lions Club hosting annual Chuckwagon Breakfast
The Club will hold their annual takeout breakfast event from 6-10 a.m. Aug. 13 in the Honokaa Hongwanji parking lot. Items will include meat, pancakes, scrambled eggs and fruit snack. Proceeds from the breakfast will go toward scholarships, the Hawaii Lions eye bank, Brantley Center, boy scouts, girl scouts and Cub scouts, youth and senior community activities, needy children of the Hamakua area, and other community projects.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased from any Lions Club member and outside Malama Market August 5 and 6.
Info or questions: Call Maurice Kaneshiro at 775-9763 or 896-1121
