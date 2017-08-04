Keck Observatory Astronomy talk coming up

At 7 p.m. this Thursday, guest speaker David Reitze from California Institute of Technology will share “Black Holes’ Last Tango in Space: LIGO and the Dawn of Gravitational-wave Astronomy” at Hawaii Preparatory Academy’s Gates Performing Arts Center.

Dr. Reitze will discuss what makes gravitational waves so difficult to detect and at the same time such powerful and unique probes of the universe. Using sensitive interferometers, the first detections of colliding black holes have now been made three times.

The presentation is free and open to the public.