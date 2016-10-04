Mauna Kea Quilters monthly meeting set for Saturday

The public is invited to join the quilters group from 9:30 a.m.-noon in the meeting room at Thelma Parker Memorial Library. The monthly gathering will begin with a business meeting, followed by show-and-tell and a chance to share new ideas and techniques.

Each year, Mauna Kea Quilters donates many quilts to help raise money for those in need through worthwhile organizations in the area including Malaai, Relay for Life, the police/fire department and North Hawaii Community Hospital. At Christmas, quilted stockings and quilts are given to needy children.

Info: Becky Parkinson at 937-2159