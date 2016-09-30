Northern Notes: 9-27-2016

Free demonstration of traditional art of Hawaiian quilting

The newly-opened Welcome Center at the Historic Spencer House in Waimea is pleased to announce its first community event, “The Art of Traditional Hawaiian Quilting.”

The free talk and demonstration, led by UpCountry Quilters Kuulei Badua, Sharon Balai, Irene Kubo and Kathy Tanaka, will be from 10 a.m.-noon on Oct. 1. No registration is required.

The Historic Spencer House is located at the KTA Shopping Center in the heart of Waimea town.

Info: 895-0056

Aloha Kidney classes offered

Nephrologist Ramona Wong is hosting free weekly classes open to anyone interested in, at risk for or with chronic kidney disease on Thursday afternoons from 1-3:30 p.m at North Hawaii Community Hospital. The next classes are Sept. 29, Oct. 6, 13 and 20.

Topics differ each week, including what kidneys do and what happens when they fail; how to slow the loss of kidney function and protect what’s left; the kidney, heart and brain connection; options if kidneys do fail; foods, labs and meds; and sharing journeys with dialysis, transplant and natural life.

Bring a pen, family member or friend who buys or cooks the food.

To sign or info: 585-8404

Annual Mango Foundation Fundraiser set for Oct. 22

“Shaken and Stirred” is the 007/James Bond theme for the third annual fundraiser that will be held this year at the WaterFalling Estate in Ninole, just south of Laupahoehoe.

From 5-9 p.m., attendees can enjoy live music, casino games, a silent auction, pupu and cocktails. Island formal attire is suggested. Seating is limited.

All proceeds will benefit Mango Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Waimea whose mission is to advance health both locally and globally. Come learn about what they are doing for water projects, nutrition, HIV and supporting orphans in Hawaii and Africa.

RSVP: 967-5010, email icypriano@mangomed.org or go to www.mangofoundationusa.org