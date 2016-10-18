Plant a Tree Legacy Day set for Oct. 29

One Island’s Green School is collaborating with the Kohala Elementary School’s Discovery Garden, Kona Pacific Charter School, Hawaii Tropical Fruit Growers and Blue Zones Project Hawaii for a special event open to the public on Oct. 29.

Plant a Tree Legacy Day will be held from 10 a.m.-noon at Kohala Discovery Garden. Volunteers can plant trees as a way to engage local community members in creating new gardens and food forests.

Info: 328-2452