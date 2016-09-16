Prince Dance Theatre fundraiser open to all

On Sept. 24 from 7-11 p.m. the local non-profit dance company will host Return to the Carnival of Exotic Mayhem, a fundraising dance party on the stage at Kahilu Theatre.

Even bigger than last year, the event will feature crazy costumes, video projections, magic, fire dancers, go-go dancers, aerialists, dance and cabaret performances from the company, with dance music all night in a carnival-like setting.

Prince Dance Theatre is raising funds for its newest work, Black Matter, a collaboration between Artistic Director Angel Prince and Jean-Charles Cuillandre from Canada France Hawaii.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up in fun carnival gear. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children under 12, and $100 for the VIP package.

Info & tickets: www.princedance.org or call Noelani at 854-6646