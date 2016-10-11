Puako Boat Ramp Community Cleanup set for Oct. 22

The public is invited to participate in the community cleanup led by Keep Puako Beautiful in Puako from 8-11 a.m. on Oct. 22.

Beach cleanup tally sheets, buckets, pickers, gloves, a jug of water and snacks will be provided. Partners in marine conservation will be on site to talk story and share information.

Reservations to rent a donated tank, dive air or kayak for water cleanup are required in advance from Puako Dive company at 854-4114, Blue Wilderness Dive Adventures at 886-0980 or Hawaii Surf & Kayak at 741-7768.

RSVP for cleanup and potluck: kpb@hawaii.rr.com