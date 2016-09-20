Registration open for Bieni 5k Fun Run and Dog Walk

Runners, walkers and friendly canines of all ages are invited to sign up now to participate in the annual fundraising event.

The race begins at 8 a.m. on Oct. 16 on the Hawaii Preparatory Academy cross-country course, located on the Upper Campus.

Children 10 and under can participate for $10 each; adults $30 each, or $35 with dog. Proceeds support the Bieni Kohler-Johnson Memorial Scholarship.

Register online: www.hpa.edu/athletics/bieni/2016-registration

Info: Janet Melton at 881-4044 or jmelton@hpa.edu