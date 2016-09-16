Rotary seeks work day volunteers

Residents are invited to join Rotary Club of North Hawaii members at Waimea Preservation Association’s historic cottage on Sept. 24 from 9-11 a.m. to help trim the hedge and clean-up the building’s exterior and premises.

Bring gloves, hedge clippers and sunscreen or a rain poncho. Other materials will be provided.

The WPA cottage is located just east of the Firehouse Gallery and north of the Kamuela Post Office in Waimea.

Info: Call Bill Sanborn at 895-1122