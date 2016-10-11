Third Thursday Thrive talk to focus on pesticides in paradise

Dr. Ashley Lukens, program director for the Hawaii Center for Food Safety, will be the guest speaker for the monthly meeting on Oct. 20 from 6-8 p.m. at NHERC in Honokaa.

Residents can learn more about pesticide-promoting genetically engineered (GE) crops in Hawaii, and the impacts of the pesticide-seed industry on families, farms and food.

Lukens will share key findings from the organization’s groundbreaking report, Pesticides in Paradise, that show that the majority GE crops tested in Hawaii are designed to withstand greater applications of herbicides, with increased exposure risk for people, wildlife and farms alongside these open-air test fields.

Info: 681-7688 or http://bit.ly/PesticidesInPara