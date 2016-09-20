Volunteers needed for Mala’ai community workday

All are welcome to participate in the community effort from 9 a.m.-noon this Saturday at The Culinary Garden at Waimea Middle School.

Cover crop chopping, garden bed beautification, path clearing and chicken coop care will be among the activities.

Bring garden attire for rain or shine, sunscreen and water. Gloves, tools and a light garden lunch will be provided.

RSVP: Holly at 987-0092