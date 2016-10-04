‘Waimea Girls Night Out’ set for Oct. 14

Ladies can bring their girlfriends, daughters, nieces, aunties, tutu and moms to the free, annual community event from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Kanu o Ka Aina to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The theme this year is “Get Your PINK On!” Activities will include dinner, bingo, manicures, energy work, acupuncture, door prizes and information from more than 20 vendors.

Registration and a silent auction begin at 5:30 p.m.

The event is sponsored by North Hawaii Community Hospital.

Info: Laurie Edmondson at ledmondson@queens.org or 881-4425