This Tuesday at 9 a.m., all persons 55 and up are invited to attend the meeting at the Waimea Senior Center, located at the Mamalahoa Hwy. and Lindsey Rd. intersection.

The discussion will focus on upcoming events and activities, in addition to a presentation by this month’s guest speaker Karyn Clay on the day care and 24-hour care now offered at Ho’oNani Care Home.

Info: Pat Lewi 885-4307