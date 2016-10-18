Waimea Toastmasters to meet

From 5:30-7 p.m. on Oct. 12 and 26, the group meeting will be held in the Hualalai conference room at Keck Observatory.

Open to the public, the club provides a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

Info: VP of Membership Gail Lewis at 937-9768 or go to http://waimeatoastmasters.toastmastersclubs.org