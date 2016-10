Waimea Twilight Parade applications now available

Preparations have begun for the 56th Annual Waimea Christmas Twilight Parade. The theme for this year’s Dec. 3 event is “Starlight Christmas.”

Anyone is invited to apply to participate. The deadline is Nov. 29.

A parade packet including rules, application form, liability waiver and narrative form can be accessed online at http://waimeatown.org/?page_id=4539

Questions: Call parade co-chairs Lani Olsen-Chong at 936-0670 or Kalae Kawamura at 936-4376