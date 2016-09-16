Exploring the island’s native plants

WAIMEA — The Kohala Center’s weeklong Ke Kumu Aina program, held during fall intersession, offers middle school students opportunities to learn about the Big Island’s native plants.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 10-13, participants will engage in scientific field research, learn to identify native plants and understand the environments in which they grow at Kohala Watershed.

Students will begin each day in Waimea and enjoy hands-on workshops and field trips to Kohala Mountain and beyond.

Sponsored by Kamehameha Schools and The Kohala Center, the deadline for students to submit applications is Sept. 30. To apply online, go to http://kohalacenter.org/event/kekumuaina-fall2016.

Info: Contact Mahina Patterson at mpatterson@kohalacenter.org or 887-6411