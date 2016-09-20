Former Waimea School students and teachers invited ‘home’ to celebrate centennial

WAIMEA — As Waimea Middle School (WMS) launches its year-long centennial celebration, officially themed “Celebrating 100 Years &‘STEAMING Forward!,” it’s the perfect time to honor past generations of students and teachers, while also looking forward to completion of the new $16 million, 9-classroom STEAM building.

“The first step for honoring the past is re-connecting with alumnae and former teachers and staff,” said WMS Principal Amy Kendziorski.

The re-connecting will officially begin during the school’s Take a LAP Fun Run/Walk &Silent Auction this Friday. Welcoming “home” former alumnae and teachers will be Mrs. Pat Rice, whose service at WMS reaches back nearly 40 years as a teacher, counselor, curriculum specialist, several time principal, and now grant writer and program advisor.

Alumnae and former teachers and staff will be asked to fill out a “welcome home” card to help the school connect via periodic newsletters and events throughout the centennial year. Events will range from informal talk-story gatherings and a sneak-peak hard hat tour of the still-under-construction STEAM building, to a centennial hoolaulea featuring talented alumnae and friends, and a formal dedication of the new STEAM building, which will welcome its first students in Fall 2017.

“One of our goals throughout this next year is learning more about the history of the school,” said Principal Kendziorski. “We know from several sources, including Waimea resident Keawe Vredenburg, that there was a school in Waimea as far back at the 1860s, but it wasn’t until 1916 that the Territory of Hawaii officially founded the educational entity as we know it today. Also, so much has changed over the years – through world wars and huge changes in the economy, population, environment and social and cultural values.”

She continued, “We are eager to talk to alumnae and teachers about their memories including some of the big changes that have occurred in the families and community of Waimea, and also what the hopes and dreams are for the current and future generations.”

Kendziorski says she and her staff have a vision for where they want WMS to go, that they are calling “Ohia STEAM.”

“As most know, ohia is a traditional Hawaiian symbol of ‘new growth’ — our keiki. STEAM will be our method of teaching, integrating rigorous, hands-on, place-based experiences with science, technology, engineering and math plus new century skills for problem solving that will empower students to address the challenges that our community and planet faces. We believe this vision — and working with our entire community — will help us best prepare students for high school, college, career and community.”

Info: Patti Cook at 937-2833