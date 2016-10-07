Getting splashed in color at Parker School’s Color Stampede

WAIMEA — Parker School invites the community to get splashed in color at the school’s 17th Annual George Heneghan Fun Run and Color Stampede on Oct. 30 on the lower school campus.

Participants will pass through color stations during the 1K Keiki Run for kids ages 11 and under and 5K Fun Run/Walk. This healthy event was established in 1999 in memory of Hawaii architect George Heneghan, an accomplished athlete, teacher and Parker cross country and track coach from 1992 to 1998. All proceeds support Parker School’s athletics program as the department’s largest fundraiser of the year.

The entry fee is $30 for adults and $25 for kids 11 and under. Registration forms are due by Oct. 14. Late registrations are not guaranteed a T-shirt on race day.

The 1K Keiki Run starts at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K Fun Run/Walk at 8 a.m. Race day check-in opens at 6:45 a.m. at Parker’s Lower School. Registration will not be accepted on race day.

For more information or to download a registration form, visit www.parkerschoolhawaii.org, email nvedelli@parkerschoolhawaii.org, or call 885-7933, ext. 7106.