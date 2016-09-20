Parker 6th grader places first at Run for Hope

KOHALA COAST — Parker School runners had a strong showing at the 20th Annual Run for Hope race in Hualalai on Sept. 11.

Several members of Parker’s middle and upper school cross country team participated in the race to support cancer research as well as to train for their 2016-17 Big Island Interscholastic Federation (BIIF) season.

Kanoa Blake, grade 6, placed first overall out of nearly 200 participants in the 5K race with a time of 20 minutes 27 seconds. Jordan Vedelli, grade 9, placed sixth overall and first in his 14 and under age group with a time of 24 minutes 7 seconds.

This is the eighth year Parker cross country athletes have competed in Four Season’s Hualalai’s annual Run for Hope which benefits the University of Hawaii Cancer Center and the American Cancer Society Hawaii Pacific.