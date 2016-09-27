Caregiving Conversations will meet from 11 a.m.-noon on Oct. 5 with professional caregiver Karyn Clay. Whether a caregiver by heart, hire or relationship, join fellow caregivers in sharing stories, support and inspiration.

Parkinson’s Wellness Support group will gather from 1-2:30 p.m. on Oct. 5. Individuals with Parkinson’s and other neurological challenges, along with their partners or caregivers, are encouraged to attend this session, open to all ability levels. The focus is on community and conversation. Come dressed comfortably and ready to enjoy a group class to strengthen mind, body and spirit.

How to Train Your Dragon Brain will be presented from 5:30-7 p.m. on Oct. 5 with JoAnna Wyss, LCSW. How does the brain’s ancient hard wiring work in today’s world? … Not so good. Learn a simple practice that will train it to manage anxiety, improve concentration and ability to focus, while stimulating happier brain chemistry. This is an easy, 2-minute practice that rebalances neurochemistry to better cope with our contemporary life.

Restorative Yoga will be held on Oct. 6 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. with Carla Orellana. With the use of transformational tools from yoga and movement therapies, her practice supports the return to health and balance physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Benefits include normalized blood pressure, less fatigue, an enhanced immune system and pain management.

Nutritional Excellence to Maximize Late Life Health and Lifespan will meet from 3-5 p.m. on Oct. 6. Hosted by Mango Foundation with renowned webinar guest Dr. Joel Fuhrman, this is the first of a 3-part nutritional webinar series to be held at Tutu’s House over the next few months. Through his medical practice, as well as his New York Times best-selling books and PBS specials, Dr. Fuhrman has helped thousands of people lose weight permanently and reverse chronic diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes, autoimmune diseases and chronic pain syndromes using the nutrient-dense, plant-rich eating style of the nutritarian diet.

Essentially Well will be held from 3:30-5 p.m. on Oct. 6 and 20. Join Kimberley Bennett on an aromatic journey to learn the basic characteristics, uses and healing potential of nature’s essential oils. Attendees will acquire a few basic recipes for safe and gentle cleaning products that can be made at home to replace harsh, chemically-based products. Bring along a small to medium size wide-mouth glass jar with a lid.

Domestic Harmony will meet from 3-4 p.m. on Oct. 7 with Community Police Officer May Lee and Lana Incillio. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Join this call to action intended to bring community leaders, organizations, individuals and families together in support of Waimea’s First Annual Domestic Violence Walk &Vigil scheduled for Oct. 28.

Overeaters Anonymous is held from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. every Friday. OA is a fellowship of individuals who, through shared experience, strength and hope are recovering from compulsive eating and compulsive food behaviors. There are no dues or fees and OA welcomes anyone who wishes to stop eating compulsively.

Scrabble Meetup gathers from 1:30-4 p.m. every Friday with Annabel Spielman. Word lovers of every age and skill level are encouraged to play this classic game with relaxed rules; dictionary use is permitted. It’s a great way to retain and expand vocabulary, spelling, memory and observation skills in a congenial atmosphere.