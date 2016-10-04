Tutu’s House

Tutu’s Quilters is offered every Monday from 9:30 a.m.-noon with Kathy Lukens. The class is for beginners and experienced to learn quilting Hawaiian style. Initial supplies are provided or participants can bring something they are working on.

Fibromyalgia Help is open to the public from 10-11 a.m. on Oct. 12 with Carol Buck, a patient and personal researcher. For help solving the many unusual problems that come with fibromyalgia, talk story with Carol on the 2nd Wednesday of the month. Discover more about the condition to work more effectively with a physician.

You Make Sense to Me will be held on Oct. 12 from 6-7:30 p.m. with Amy Elizabeth and Marc Gordon, each with a MA in contemplative psychotherapy. In this continuing communications skills series, learn about Imago Dialogue techniques and tools to improve connections with loved ones, help soften in tight situations and lower negative reactivity. The group will explore how to make relationships more meaningful, safe and satisfying. Anyone is welcome to join the class, whether they have attended previous sessions or not.

Breast Feeding Support will be from 9:30-11 a.m. on Oct. 13, facilitated by Shanel and Aimee. Breastfeeding and expectant mothers are encouraged to attend this monthly meet-up for mother-to-mother support. Meetings are topical discussion format and keiki-friendly. The group intention is to support, encourage, share information, education and experience to promote a better understanding of breastfeeding as an important element in the healthy development of babies, moms and families.

Aging and Disability Services and Resources for Seniors will be from 1-2 p.m. on Oct. 13 with Nicolas Los Banos and Alice Bratton, representatives from the Hawaii County Office of Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC). This organization is a place where people can turn for objective and unbiased information on a range of services and support options available to help live a safe and healthy life. Come and “talk story” to learn about how the ADRC might be helpful.

World Parkinson’s Congress Report will be shared at a presentation and talk story on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m.-noon led by Hawaii Parkinson’s Association president, Kevin Lockette. People with Parkinson’s Disease, caregivers and medical professionals are encouraged to attend. Lockette and and others recently attended the 4th World Parkinson’s Congress in Portland, OR and will share what they learned relating to the latest scientific discoveries, medical practices, caregiver initiatives and advocacy work relating to Parkinson’s.