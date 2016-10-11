Tutu’s House

Neighborhood Watch with Officer May Lee, a South Kohala community police officer, will meet Oct. 17 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. All community members are encouraged to attend this educational meeting about how to start and maintain a Neighborhood Watch program, including what to look for and how to report suspicious activity. Police, crime prevention and neighbors, working together, can increase community safety and security.

Waimea Monthly Book Club with Michele Chavez-Pardini will be held on Oct. 18 from 5:30-7 p.m. This month they will discuss “The Japanese Lover,” named one of the most anticipated novels of the year by New York magazine, The Wall Street Journal, Entertainment Weekly, Cosmopolitan, Narper’s Bazaarb and The Huffington Post. The book selected for discussion on Nov. 15 is “1963” by Stephen King. Participants are responsible for obtaining their own copy of each month’s book. Feel free to bring a pupu to share.

Cancer Support Group for Women will meet Oct. 19 from 12:30-2 p.m. Whether a survivor, currently in treatment, recently diagnosed, or coping with the effects of cancer on a loved one, all are invited to join this group to discover the power of healing through connection with others who share a common bond.

Superfood as Medicine will be held on Oct. 19 from 5:30-6:45 p.m., led by Superfood Chef Todd Dacey. Focusing on food science, the culinary arts of plant-based and time-saving meal planning, he will explain how the escalating chronic degenerative illness epidemic such as cancer, heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s and dementia are different expressions of the same unhealthy lifestyle factors can have the same natural treatments for reversal or prevention. In this first slide show, class attendees will receive a clear understanding of why and how certain food choices have been proven the No. 1 foundation of successful prevention or reversal of 80 percent of chronic illnesses.

Family Support Group will be facilitated by Community Children’s Council Parent Co-chairs Alice Bratton from Kona and Susan Wood of North Hawaii on Oct. 19 from 5:30-7 p.m. Parents and caregivers of especially challenging children support each other by sharing their successes and challenges. Facilitators provide information on community, state and national resources and guidance on how best to navigate the systems of care for better outcomes for their child and family.

Dying for My Diet will be held on Oct. 20 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with Cathy Meyer-Uyehara, FACHE, NHA, MAOM, Fabienne Bisaro, LMFT, and Nina Puckett, intern counselor. During this class, the team will present the first of a three-part series including two different forms of disordered eating: their signs, symptoms and outcomes. This will then be woven into an experiential exercise to broaden our awareness, bring new insight and deepen empathy for those who suffer from disordered eating patterns.