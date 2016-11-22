Tutu’s House

Tutu’s Quilters is offered every Monday from 9:30 a.m.—noon with Kathy Lukens. The get together is for beginners and experienced to learn quilting Hawaiian style. Initial supplies are provided or participants can bring something they are working on.

Advanced Ukulele meets every Tuesday from 9:30—11 a.m. with Aunty Marjie Spencer. Experienced players of all ages are invited to bring their ukulele and an iPAD or laptop with forScore or unrealBook ‘app’ installed for music sharing.

Knitting & Knitting Support is every Tuesday from 12:30—3 p.m. with Gretchen Geisler, lifetime knitter. This class is for all skill levels ages 10 to adult. Bring projects, get knitting questions answered and visit with other knitters. Beginners will be guided into a suitable project.

Mama-Fit Club for Women meets on Wednesdays from 9—10 a.m. with Ranya, Kate, Ilene and Krish. A fun video workout is used for all levels of fitness, whether preparing for pregnancy or recovering postpartum. Keiki play with each other during the workout. The class is open to all women, with or without children. Wear comfortable clothes and exercise shoes. Bring water, a towel, yoga mat and light weights if possible.

Chair Yoga meets on Fridays from 9:30–10:15 a.m. with Michiko Sato. This gentle, yoga-in-a-chair practice is designed to stretch and strengthen the body without standing or lying on a mat. Class may also include some easy standing poses behind the chair.

Aston Movement Sampler Class will be held from 3—4:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 with Judith Aston, program developer and pioneer in the field of movement education and bodywork. Optimize daily actions applied to sitting, bending, lifting, walking and reaching. This class welcomes new and returning participants of previous Aston Sampler, Senior Fitness and Mastectomy Movement Programs. A review and new content will be presented. Bring water and a seat pillow if possible.