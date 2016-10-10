Editor’s note: Obituaries are published free of charge as a public service. The content is subject to editing to ensure parity treatment and style continuity. Date of publication cannot be guaranteed. Memorial advertisements may be purchased through the newspaper advertising department.

Elizabeth Holt

Elizabeth Susanne “Micky” Holt, 78, of Hilo, died Oct. 4, 2016, at Life Care Center of Hilo. Born May 14, 1938, in Ookala, she was a laborer for the former Hamakua Sugar Co. and a member of the St. Anthony Catholic Church in Laupahoehoe.

Friends may from 8-10 a.m. Oct. 12 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Laupahoehoe for a 10 a.m. Mass. The family requests casual attire and welcomes flowers and lei.

She is survived by daughters, Elizabeth Lani Butler of San Antonio, Texas, Jade E.L. Holt of Ainaloa and Kaimana M. Holt of Hilo; son, Emerald K. Holt of Hilo; sister, Irene Gamache of Connecticut; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Ellen Paulo

Ellen Ah Yee Paulo, 85, of Hilo, died Sept. 30 at Life Care Center of Hilo. Born April 7, 1931, in Kamaoa, South Point, she was a musician and professional entertainer, and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Ainaola Ward) in Hilo.

Friends may call from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 13 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Hilo Hawaii Stake Center) at 1373 Kilauea Ave. in Hilo, for an 11 a.m. service. The family requests aloha attire and welcomes flowers. Burial at East Hawaii Veterans Cemetery No. 2 (Sec. A, Row 31, Plot 22).

She is survived by son, Jim Paulo of Hilo; daughter, Pamela Paulo of Hilo; three grandchildren, Cherise (Bryan Cox) Pacheco of Las Vegas, Gary Pacheco, Jr. of Kona, and Ethan James Matsumura of Hilo; brothers, Raphael (Virginia) Ah Yee of Mililani, Oahu, Francis (Mardell) Ah Yee of Walnut Creek, Ca., Paul Ah Yee of Waiohinu and Sylvester (Martha) Ah Yee of Hilo; sister, Sarah Kahale of Hilo; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Virginia Soares

Virginia “Dadai” Pamplona Soares, 69, of Keaau, died Oct. 2, 2016, at St. Francis Hospice on Oahu. Born Nov. 23, 1946, in Dao, Capiz, Philippines, she was a homemaker and member of New Hope – Hilo.

Friends may call from 8:30-10 a.m. Oct. 13 at New Hope — Hilo for a 10 a.m. service. Graveside committal service will be held at 9 a.m. on Oct. 14 at Homelani Memorial Park, Ilima Section. Family requests casual attire be worn.

She is survived by husband, Edward Soares Jr. of Keaau; daughter, Kathryn (David) Balvage of Las Vegas; sons, Kevin (Loreen) Poligratis of Honolulu, and Kerstan (Loke) Poligratis of Boise, Idaho; brothers, Elmer Alcordo of Waikoloa and Catalino (Elizabeth) Alcordo of Mililani, Oahu; sisters, Lee Ann (Peter) Kawaa, Tina Bernadas and Dawn (Manuel) Carrizosa-Rosales, all of Wailuku; granddaughters, Chelsea Poligratis and Kennedy Poligratis, both of Honolulu; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Harry Tokihiro

Harry Kazuo Tokihiro, 73, of Hilo died Sept. 22, 2016, at the Hilo Medical Center. Born in Hilo, he was a self-employed carpenter and painter.

Friends may call 4–5 p.m. Oct. 13 at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Memorial service is at 5. Casual attire.

He is survived by wife, Sandra “Sandy” Tokihiro of Hilo; sons, Guy (Kathy) Tokihiro of Phoenix, Ariz., Gary (Sommer) Tokihiro of Hilo; daughter, Lianne (Lorin) Tamashiro of Hilo; brother, Sueo Tokihiro of Hilo; sisters, Hatsuyo Haimoto of Kona, Fumiko (Tom) Yoshina of Hilo, Mae (Richard) Nakashima of Honolulu, Karen (Nelson) Nakasone of Hilo, Kay Ideue of Honolulu; three grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.