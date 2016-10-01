Obituaries: 10-1-16

Editor’s note: Obituaries are published free of charge as a public service. The content is subject to editing to ensure parity treatment and style continuity.

Mary Fujiyama

Mary Jane “Cookie” Fujiyama, 73, of Hilo died Sept. 23, 2016, at the Hospice of Hilo Pohai Malama Facility. Born March 13, 1943, in Hilo, she was a homemaker.

Friends may call at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at Dodo Mortuary chapel for an 11 a.m. service. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Homelani Memorial Park in Hilo. Casual attire is requested.

She is survived by husband, Solomon Fujiyama of Hilo; daughters, Denise (Jon Fukushima) Fujiyama of Kaneohe, Oahu, Michele (Patrick) Fujiyama-Kalanikau of Maui; sons, Gregg Fujiyama, Solomon Fujiyama Jr., both of Hilo; brother, Leroy Tacut of Hilo; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.

Michael Gaspar

Michael Wade Gaspar, 51, of Hawaiian Ocean View died Aug. 7, 2016, at The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu. Born Aug. 16, 1964, in Honolulu, he was a truck driver, cook and entertainer and volunteer cook for Waimea Door of Faith Church and Bible School.

Friends may call at 9 a.m. Oct. 8 at Honaunau Beach Pavilion for a 10 a.m. service, followed with lunch. Family request casual attire. Info: Rose Paio, 938-5434. Condolences may be posted at MoanaluaMortuary.com.

He is survived by wife Velma Gaspar of Maui; sons, Kimo (Alaisha Navas) Vierra, Bubba Soares, both of Kona; daughters, Jasmine (Patrick Vasquez) Dias of Maui, Rose (Marc) Paio of Waimea, Leimomi (Patrick) Shimamoto of Ocean View; father, Antone Gaspar Jr. of Napoopoo; brothers, Antone (Iva) Gaspar III, Gerald (Danette) Gaspar, Paul (Jillian) Ringholz, all of Honolulu, sisters, Tammy Olmstead, of Las Vegas, Leslie Moreno of Florida, 22 grandchildren, numerous aunties, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Moanalua Mortuary.

Roy Hall

Roy Dale Hall, 68, of Kalapana died Sept. 10, 2016, at his home. Born Dec. 20, 1947, in Dallas, he was a finish carpenter, combat wounded Vietnam War Marine Corps veteran, and credited for forming a stand-up paddle group for veterans at Reeds Bay in Hilo.

Celebration of life 11 a.m. Oct. 8 at Pohoiki with a paddle-out ceremony at noon.

He is survived by wife, Edy Hall of Kalapana; daughter, Amy Hall of Texas; son, Christopher Hall of Texas; sister, Patricia (Ed) Stiles of Texas; two grandchildren.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Shizuo Sumida

Shizuo “Larry” Sumida, 91, of Pepeekeo died Sept. 10, 2016, at his residence in Pepeekeo. Born Dec. 22, 1924, in Hilo, he was retired from the former electrical superintendent at Hilo Coast Processing Co., a World War II Army veteran and member of the Hilo Coast United Church of Christ, Hamakua Coast Federal Credit Union (Past Treasurer and Board Member), and was a Free Mason with the Masonic Lodge who became a Shriner and completed the Scottish Rite.

Private services held. No flowers. No monetary offerings.

He is survived by wife, Yoshino Sumida of Pepeekeo; sons, Warren (Napua) Sumida of Hilo, Myles (Remi) Sumida of Keaau; daughter, Lori (Nelson) Kunihiro of Hilo; sisters, Ritsuko Olson of Hilo and Itsuko (Harroll) Nakagawa of California; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Inc. in Hilo.

Genevieve Badua

Genevieve Badua, 77, of Hilo died Sept. 3, 2016, at the Hospice of Hilo Pohai Malama Facility. Born Dec. 4, 1938, in Honomu, she was a homemaker.

Private services were held.

She is survived by sons, Mario (Jackie) Badua Jr. of San Diego, Curtis (Verna) Badua of Puna; daughters, Flora (Rudy) Ojano of Pepeekeo, Lorie (Larry) Yocum of Pearl City, Oahu; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Farias of Hilo; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Hatsu Miyasaki

Hatsu Miyasaki, 90, of Kaneohe, Oahu died Sept. 12, 2016, at her daughter’s home in Hilo. Born in Otarushi, Hokkaido, Japan, she was a homemaker, seamstress, and member of Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Betsuin.

Private services were held.

She is survived by son, James (Lora) Miyasaki of Kaneohe, Oahu; daughters, Kathleen Miyasaki and Linda Wong of Hilo; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Robert Mishima

Robert “Rusty” Kenichi Mishima, 89, of Hilo died Sept. 15, 2016, at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home. Born April 3, 1927, in Hilo, he was a retired heavy equipment salesman for the former Hawaiian Equipment Co., a U.S. Army Korean War veteran, former member of the Waiakea Lions Club, and a former volunteer driver for Meals on Wheels.

A private service will be held for immediate family members only.

He is survived by daughters, Kathleen (Troy) Kahai of Hilo; two grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.