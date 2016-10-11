Obituaries: 10-11-16

Editor’s note: Obituaries are published free of charge as a public service. The content is subject to editing to ensure parity treatment and style continuity. Date of publication cannot be guaranteed. Memorial advertisements may be purchased through the newspaper advertising department.

Angeline Hao-Pauline

Angeline “Angie” Kehaulani Hao-Pauline, 64, of Hilo, died Sept. 15, 2016, at her residence. Born Oct. 1, 1951, in Kalaoa, Kona, she was a homemaker.

Friends may all 9-10 a.m. Oct. 14 at Dodo Mortuary Chapel in Hilo for a 10 a.m. service. Burial will follow at the East Hawaii Veterans Cemetery No. 2 in Hilo at noon. The family requests casual attire be worn.

She is survived by son, David (Michelle Kaluna) Hao of Kailua-Kona; daughters, Vanessa (Leroy Aguiar) Masi and Suzanna (Garret Freitas) Miller, both of Hilo; brothers, Eugene (Kerrie Green) Hao of Hilo and William (Donna) Matsu of California; sister, Henrietta Stone of Hilo; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts, nephews and nieces.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Shigeyoshi Katekawa

Shigeyoshi Katekawa, 93, of Honomu, died Sept. 28, 2016 at Hilo Medical Center. He was born Sept. 9, 1923, in Papaikou. Shigeyoshi retired as a cultivation supervisor from the former Mauna Kea Sugar Company. He was a member of the Honomu Hongwanji Kyodan and Hui Okinawa.

Private services were held.

He is survived by his sons, Kenneth Katekawa of California, Michael (Shirley) Katekawa of Ewa Beach and Lloyd Katekawa of Waimea; brothers, Nobuichi Katekawa of California; sister Harue (Shintoku) Kise of California; grandson Michael Katekawa Jr. of Ewa Beach; granddaughter Catherine Caday of Nevada; two nieces; one nephew. No flowers, no koden.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary-Hilo.

Ronald Haskin

Ronald Richard Haskin, 72, of Hawaiian Paradise Park, Keaau, died Sept. 10, 2016, at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo. Born in Royal Oak, Mich., he was a retired IBEW union electrician and a US Navy veteran.

Private family memorial services will be held.

He is survived by wife, Kareen Wakeland Haskin of Keaau; brother, Don (Janice) Haskin of Harrison, Mich.; sister, Gail Braman of Battle Creek, Mich.; step-sons, James (Donna) Davis of Wolf Creek, Ore., and Todd Goebel of Hilo; step-daughters, Timari (Craig) Cox of Grants Pass, Ore., and Tifini (Eric) Vega of San Jose, Calif.; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Remedios Floresca

Remidios B. Floresca, of Waimea, died Sept. 21, 2016. Born Sept. 16, 1931, in Aringay La Union, Phillipines, she was a retired accountant, former beauty salon owner and stylist.

Private services were held.

She is survived by her sons, Marlon (Rowena) Floresca, Micheal (Pynne) Floresca, Marc (Marjorie) Floresca, Manny (Agnes) Floresca; daughters Malou (Charles) Whiteside, Mary Ann (Brian Higgins) Floresca.

Services by Ballard Family Mortuary-Kona.