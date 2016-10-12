Obituaries: 10-12-16

Editor’s note: Obituaries are published free of charge as a public service. The content is subject to editing to ensure parity treatment and style continuity. Date of publication cannot be guaranteed. Memorial advertisements may be purchased through the newspaper advertising department.

Abraham Antonio

Abraham “Dong” Antonio, of Papaikou, 89, died Sept. 19, 2016, at Life Care Center of Hilo. He was born Nov. 23, 1926, in Kapaa, Kauai. He worked for the former Flitkote Company, Canec Division in Hilo and he retired from the former Mauna Kea Sugar Company as a cane truck driver in Papaikou. He also was a member of the Immaculate Heart Mary Catholic Church in Papaikou.

Friends may call Oct. 15 at the Immaculate Heart Mary Catholic Church in Papaikou. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Celebration of Mass will be at 10 a.m. Casual attire and flowers are welcomed and burial at Alae Cemetery (Section H, Row E, Plot 26).

He is survived by son, Arnold Antonio of Papaikou; daughters, Rosanna (Thomas) Figueira and Colleen (Wallace Kawakone) Antonio of Papaikou, Faith Shin of Hilo; sister, Mary Alba of Keaau; sister in-law, Vicky Trinidad of Ewa Beach of Oahu; 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Inc.

Charles Kita

Mr. Charles Nobuaki Kita, 88, of Kohala, died at the Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu Sept. 21, 2016. He was born in Kohala and was a retired mill supervisor with the former Kohala Sugar Company and the Hamakua Sugar Company. He was also a member of the Kohala Senior Citizens and the Kohala Kumiai.

Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Oct. 15 at the Kalahikiola Congregational Church, Kapaau, Kohala, where a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. The family requests casual attire and that flowers be omitted.

He is survived by his wife, Alison Kita of Kohala; daughters, Debra (Sundie) Arival of Kamuela, Diane (Claude) Pasalo of Kohala and Darlyn (John) Apuna of Ewa Beach, Oahu; sister, Tsuruko (James) Miura of Pearl City, Oahu; sister-in-law; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Inc. - Hilo

Nobuchika Santo

Nobuchika Santo, 90, of Hilo died Aug. 24, 2016. He was born in Kapoho and was a retired land surveyor with Island Survey, Inc. He was also a member of the Hilo Higashi Hongwanji Mission and was a US Army Veteran of World War II.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. Oct. 15 at Dodo Mortuary chapel. Service will be at 11 a.m. Casual attire. No flowers.

He is survived by his wife, Sachiyo Santo; sons, Richard (Ae Ja) Santo, Raymond (Carolyn) Santo and Arthur (Jayte) Santo; daughter, Jo Ann Santo; one grandson.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Inc. - Hilo.

Ernest Wright, Jr.

Ernest “Bull” Wright, Jr., 85, of Molokai, died Sept. 27, 2016, on Molokai. Born Nov. 15, 1930, in Honolulu, he was a scrap iron dealer and a commercial fisherman.

Services on Molokai will be Oct. 15 at Kalaiakamanu Hou, Visitation gins at 9 a.m. and services follow at 11 a.m. Additional services will be in Honolulu Oct 22 at Ballard Family Moanalua Mortuary. Visitation begins at 9 a.m., service at 11 a.m. and burial will be at 1:30p.m. at Mililani Memorial Park

He is survived by wife, Kanee Kauwe Wright; sons, Ernest Aaron Wright, Hiram Wright, Wayne Wright and Hiram Wright Jr.; daughters, Deborah Salis, Grace Nihipali, Arleen Wright-Kauahi, of Waimea, and Marvalee Lin Kee; hanai daughter, Georgienna Hopfe; 42 grandchildren, 71 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Arragements by Ballard Family Moanalua Mortuary – Oahu

Online condolences at www.ballardfamilymoanaluamortuary.com

Wayne Wills

Wayne “Kalei ” Wills 39, died Aug. 8, 2016, in Las Vegas. Wayne was born on Sept. 29, 1976, in Honolulu.

A celebration of his life will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15 with the services beginning at 5 p.m. at the Honokohau Harbor in Kailua-Kona.

He is survived by his parents, Wayne and Debbie; daughter, Soraya “Anela;” sons, Christian and Caleb “Nakana;” brother, Rawlins (Sandy), and many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Edward Grammer, Sr.

Edward Grammer, Sr., 90, of Paradise Park Subdivision, died Sept. 25, 2016, at Hilo Medical Center. He was born on Jan. 14, 1926, in Oahu. He was self-employed handyman, a collector of old cars, repaired lawnmowers and picked coconuts to sell in Honolulu. He sold Clorox and worked at Honolulu (Young Men’s Christian Association) YMCA, Hawaii.

Friends may call Oct. 16 at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral Service and Celebration of his life is at 11 a.m. Casual attire and flowers are welcomed; burial to follow at 1 p.m. at Alae Cemetery, Sec. J, Row A, Plot 14.

He is survived by wife, Patricia Grammer of Paradise Park; two daughters of Hilo; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Henry Okazaki

Henry Toshio “Toshi” Okazaki, 73, of Hilo, died Sept. 11, 2016, at Hospice of Hilo Pohai Malama Care Center. Born Dec. 19, 1942, in Honokaa, he was retired from the former GTE Hawaiian Tel and a veteran of the US Army.

Friends may call at 3 p.m. Oct. 16, 2016 at Dodo Mortuary chapel in Hilo for a 4 p.m. service. Family requests casual attire be worn.

He is survived by wife, Anne Okazaki of Hilo; son, Dana (Kim Aburamen) Okazaki of Hilo; daughter, Deann (Kevin) Ginoza of Waikoloa; brother, Shoji Okazaki of Kaneohe, Oahu; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Libby Jane Kaopuiki

Libby Jane Kaaiohelo Kaopuiki, 60, of Waikoloa, died Sept. 27, 2016, at North Hawaii Community Hospital. Born April 14, 1956, in Honolulu, she was a bookkeeper, owner of BHRS, member of KHS Class of ‘74 Alumni Ohana and a US Air Force veteran.

Visitation 9:30 a.m. Oct. 22 at Bishop Memorial Chapel, Kamehameha School Kapalama Campus. Service at 10:30. Light refreshments to follow. Family requests no flowers however lei are welcome. A “paddle out” scattering of ashes will be held the following day at 8 a.m. fronting the Royal Hawaiian Hotel in Waikiki. Condolences to the family may be sent c/o Betty Kekuna, P.O. Box 892734, Mililani, Hawaii 96789. For information call (808)630-6165.

She is survived by son, Kukapuouhaa (Makaleka Barros) Gunderson; granddaughter, Keani Barros all of Haleiwa; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii