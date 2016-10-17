Obituaries: 10-17-16

Editor’s note: Obituaries are published free of charge as a public service. The content is subject to editing to ensure parity treatment and style continuity.

Date of publication cannot be guaranteed. Memorial advertisements may be purchased through the newspaper advertising department.

David Sherwood

David Herman Sherwood, 71, of Hilo died Sept. 20, 2016, at the Hilo Medical Center. Born in Honolulu, he was the owner of Char’s Taxi &Shuttle and was formerly a truck driver for Hanson Concrete in California.

Friends may call from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 21 at Dodo Mortuary Chapel for an 11 a.m. celebration of his life. Casual attire.

He is survived by wife, Charlene Sherwood of Hilo; daughters, Jaimelynn Sapla, Jaidelynn Sapla, both of San Diego; brothers, Sherwood Kaopua of Honolulu, Sherman Kaopua, Hamilton Kaopua, both of Hilo; sister, Edwina Mahelona of Honolulu.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Thelma Ushiroda

Thelma Hiroko Ushiroda, 92, of Kealakekua died Sept. 10, 2016, at Gaspar’s Care Home. Born April 6, 1924, in Kealakekua, she was a school administrative services assistant at Honaunau Elementary School, a seamstress for Kimura Lauhala Shop and a member of Business Professional Women, Bank Kumiai, and Lifewater Church.

Friends may call at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 at Lifewater Church (formerly Central Kona Union Church) in Kealakekua for a 10 a.m. memorial service. The family requests casual attire be worn and flowers are welcome.

She is survived by sister, Ruth (Tokuo) Kunitomo of Honolulu; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Sachiko Murazane

Sachiko “Sachi” Murazane, 78, of Hilo died Sept. 22, 2016, at Hale Anuenue Restorative Care Center. Born Dec. 2, 1937, in Hilo, she was a retired orchid farmer, former office manager for Nick’s Garage, former employee of IK Motors and Parts Center Hawaii and member of Taishoji Soto Mission Kyodan, Fujinkai and Baikako.

Friends may call at 10 a.m. Oct. 23 at Dodo Mortuary chapel in Hilo for an 11 a.m. service. Family requests casual attire be worn.

She is survived by daughter, Kay (Neal) Kasamoto of Honolulu; brother, Shizuo (Janet) Yoshida of Honolulu; sisters, Mieko Maeda of Pearl City, Oahu, Jane (Marvin) Iida of Hilo; a grandchild, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Michiko Nishimori

Michiko Nishimori, 78, of Paauhau died Sept. 24, 2016, at the Life Care Center of Hilo. Born July 16, 1938, in Paauhau, she was a homemaker and a member of the Hamakua Jodo Mission.

Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. Oct. 23 at Dodo Mortuary Chapel in Hilo with a 4 p.m. memorial service. Casual attire is requested. No flowers.

She is survived by husband, Masayoshi Nishimori of Paauhau; sons, Duane Nishimori of Paauhau and Dyke Nishimori of Lihue, Kauai; daughter, Dawn (Destry) Matsui of Hilo; brothers, Shinobu (Eiko) Nishikawa of Waipahu, Oahu, Itsuo (Nancy) Nishikawa of Seattle; sister, Sachiko Tsutsui of Waipahu, Oahu; four grandchildren; numerous aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.

Bruce Tanaka

Bruce Takanori Tanaka, 94, of Hilo died Sept. 15, 2016, at the Hilo Medical Center. Born in Papaikou, he first worked in the restaurant industry and retired as a groundskeeper with the former Puna Sugar Co.

Private family services were held. The family requests that monetary donations be omitted.

He is survived by wife, Toyoko Tanaka of Hilo; daughters, Nori (Ben) Ishii of Hilo, Lisa (Chad) Kamibayashi of Honolulu; brothers, Walter (Frances) Tanaka of Hilo, George (Lynn) Tanaka of Honolulu; sisters, Lorraine (Jimmy) Inouye, Grace (Roy) Moriyama, both of Honolulu, two grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.

Hatsuyo Takahashi

Hatsuyo Takahashi, 96, of Hilo died Sept. 20, 2016, at the Life Care Center of Hilo. Born in Hilo, she was a retired cafeteria manager at Waiakea High School and a member of the Hilo Meishion Mission and Fujinkai, Mililani Extension Kumiai, Yamaguchi Kenjinkai, and the Hoolulu University Extension Club.

Private family services were held. The family requests that monetary donations be omitted.

She is survived by sons, Harry (Arlene) Takahashi, and David (Lisa) Takahashi, both of Hilo; daughters, Myra (Rodney) Kawamura, and Julie Matsushita, both of Hilo; sister, Mitsuko (Robert) Holi of Hilo; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.

Douglas Carvalho

Douglas Peter Carvalho, 75, of Pahoa died Jan. 2, 2016, at his residence. He was born on April 7, 1940, in Honolulu, he was a landscaper and a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hilo.

Private service were held.

He is survived by wife, Terrie Carvalho of Pahoa; sons, Ronson Carvalho and Jayboy Reyes, both of Pahoa, Dustin (Tash Bondallion) of Pepeekeo and Iremiah Reyes of Honolulu; daughters, Monica Carvalho of Pahoa, Jayleen (Chase Belaski) Reyes of Mountain View, Jayann (Ekahi Mejia) Reyes of Waiakea Uka and Tammy Carvalho Pocock of Honolulu; sisters, Burna Carvalho and Shirley Barboza, both of Honolulu; 10 grandchildren; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Inc.