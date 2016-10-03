Obituaries: 10-3-16

Elizabeth Valeros clarification

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Michael Thompson residence, 1080 Ainaola Drive (Info: 640-9923) where a service will be held at 7 p.m. Friends may also call at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 4 at the Alae Cemetery for a committal service.

In addition to those printed in an earlier obituary, she is also survived by one great-great grandson.

Kele Smith

Kele Bradley Samoy Smith, 23, died Sept. 13, 2016. Born Nov. 14, 1992, at Kona Community Hospital he was a certified lifeguard and sushi chef.

A memorial service will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 at Hawaiian Queen Coffee Garden and a celebration of life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Food and drinks will be served. Condolences may be posted on ballardfamilymortuaries.com.

He is survived by parents, Bradley and Michele Smith of Kailua-Kona; paternal grandfather, Toribio Samoy of Waikoloa, maternal grandmother, Lorraine Shaw of Florida; brothers Keoni Smith of Kailua-Kona, Elika Smith of Kailua-Kona; sister Malia Smith of Waikoloa, two nieces; numerous aunt, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary-Kona.

Moses Paiva Sr.

Moses “Moke” Noel Paiva Sr., 80, of Kealakekua died Aug. 24, 2016, at his residence. Born Dec. 23, 1935, in Hakalau, he was a fisherman, carpenter and a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard.

Visitation is at 10 a.m. Oct. 15 at Kahikolu Church in Napoopoo with an 11 a.m. service. Family requests aloha attire be worn and no flowers. Condolences may be sent to the family at P.O. Box 491, Captain Cook, HI 96704.

He is survived by daughters, Earleen Kahananui of Honolulu; Lori Moses of Kealakekua, Jo Ann (Doug) Shulman of Waimea; sisters, Hazel Langsi, Genevieve Nishi, Eleanor Segobia, all of Hilo; six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.

Loran Littell

Loran Jess Littell, 62, of Ocean View died Sept. 21, 2016, at Kona Community Hospital. Born Nov. 6, 1953 in Albuquerque, N.M., he was a tire repair specialist and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Naalehu.

Services pending. Info: 333-1977.

He is survived by sister, Judith Garcia of Albuquerque, N.M.; brother, Scott Littell of Ocean View; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.

Paul Palesi

Paul Armando Palesi, 65, of Kailua-Kona died Sept. 17, 2016. Born Feb. 25, 1951, in San Francisco, he was a roofer.

Private services will be held. Condolences may be posted at Ballardfamilymortuaries.com.

He is survived by son, John (Melissa) Palesi of Vacaville, Calif.; daughter, Jennifer (Daniel) Adams of Caldwell, Idaho; sister, Kim Palesi-Dillingham of Long Beach, Miss.; four grandchildren.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary-Kona.

Sarah Thurber

Sarah Goodwin Thurber, 30, of Waimea died Sept. 15, 2016. Born May 30, 1986, in Carlsbad, Calif., she owned Mermaid Cleaning Services of Kailua Kona.

Private services will be held. Condolences may be posted at ballardfamilymortuaries.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a fund for Natasha and James at First Hawaiian Bank, Waimea Branch. Make checks to “Friends of Sarah Goodwin Thurber” and include account #04117697 on check. They can also be mailed to First Hawaiian Bank, c/o Alan Pak,Branch Manager, Waimea Branch, 67-1189 Mamalahoa Highway, Kamuela, HI 96743.

She is survived by mother, Deborah Goodwin of Kailua-Kona; father, Marshall Thurber of Heber City, Utah; son, James Thurber; daughter, Natasha Lofland of Kona.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary-Kona.

Jane Yamamoto

Jane Shizuko Yamamoto, 86, of Hilo died Sept. 23, 2016, at the Hale Anuenue Restorative Care Center in Hilo. Born Feb. 25, 1930, in Tokyo, she was a homemaker.

Private services held.

She is survived by daughters, Loraine (Henry) Terada of Hilo and Susan (Russell) Kagohara, both of Redondo Beach, Calif.; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; numerous nephews, niece and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.

Iwao Shimono

Iwao Shimono, 88, of Kapaau died Aug. 30, 2016, at his residence. Born Oct. 24, 1927, in Iole, Kapaau, he was a retired welder for Kohala Sugar Co. and a maintenance man for HPA.

Private services will be held.

He is survived by wife, Yoshie Shimono of Kapaau; sons, Darryl (Iwalani) Shimono of Kapaau, Mark (Bernadette) Shimono of Waipio, Oahu; sister, Toshiko Murakami of Kapaau; one great-grandchild.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

John Stange

John Norman Stange, 51, of Pahoa died Sept. 9, 2016, at home. Born July 23, 1965, in Illinois, he worked as a golf course manager.

Private services. Condolences may be posted at ballardfamilymortuaries.com.

He is survived by companion, Natalie Lyons of Pahoa; son, Kenny Lyons of Phoenix; brothers, Scott Stange and Jimmy Stange, both of Illinois; sisters, Kerri Stange of Illinois, Melissa Stange of Kentucky, Amy Hatmaker, Andrea Stange, both of Tennessee; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary-Hilo.