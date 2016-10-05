Obituaries: 10-5-16

Editor’s note: Obituaries are published free of charge as a public service. The content is subject to editing to ensure parity treatment and style continuity.

Bernice De Coito

Bernice De Coito, 88, of Hilo, died Sept. 27, 2016, at Life Care Center of Hilo. Born Sept. 26, 1928, in Pepeekeo, she was a homemaker and member of the Immaculate Heart Mary Catholic Church in Papaikou.

Friends may call 8-9:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Papaikou for a 10 a.m. Mass. Casual attire and flowers are welcomed; burial at Alae Cemetery, Sec. E, Row J, Plot 80.

She is survived by daughter, Beverly (Lawrence) Fontana, of Napa, Calif.; sons, Edwin (Robyn) De Coito and Michael (Gwendolyn) De Coito, both of Hilo; sister, Violet Cutrer of Baton Rogue, Louisiana; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Bronwyn Daniels

Bronwyn “Bro” “Aunty B.” Daniels, 70, of Volcano, died Feb. 9, 2016, at the Hilo Medical Center.

Born March 4, 1945, in Detroit, she was a waiter at the Volcano Golf Course and County Club. She was a member of the Coquistadors and a graduate of the Hawaii Community College. Services were held.

She is survived by brothers, David Michael (Nia) Fox of Mountain View, and Michael David Fox of Volcano; one aunt; and nieces and nephews.

Shizuo Sumida

Shizuo “Larry” Sumida, 91, of Pepeekeo, died Sept. 10, 2016, at his residence. Born Dec. 22, 1924, in Hilo, he was a retired electrical superintendent for the former Hilo Coast Processing Co., World War II Army veteran, member of the Hilo Coast United Church of Christ, Hamakua Coast Federal Credit Union, and was a Free Mason with the Masonic Lodge who became a Shriner and completed the “Scottish Rite.”

Private services held. No flowers and no Koden (monetary offerings) are requested.

He is survived by wife, Yoshino Sumida of Pepeekeo; sons, Warren (Napua) Sumida of Hilo and Myles (Remi) Sumida of Keaau; daughter, Lori (Nelson) Kunihiro of Hilo; sisters, Ritsuko Olson of Hilo and Itsuko (Harroll) Nakagawa of California; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.