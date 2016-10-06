Obituaries: 10-6-16

Editor’s note: Obituaries are published free of charge as a public service. The content is subject to editing to ensure parity treatment and style continuity. Date of publication cannot be guaranteed. Memorial advertisements may be purchased through the newspaper advertising department.

Gary Palacio

Gary Alfapada Palacio, 68, of Papaaloa, died Sept. 30, 2016, at Hilo Medical Center. Born June 23, 1948, in Paauilo, he was a retired diesel mechanic for the Hamakua Sugar Company, US Army veteran, and a member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Honomu Branch.

Friends may call 6-7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Dodo Mortuary Chapel for a 7 p.m. service. The family requests casual attire; flowers and lei are welcomed. An urn committal will be held at a later date at Hawaii Veterans Cemetery No. 2 (Niche).

He is survived by wife, Cheri Lenhert-Palacio of Oregon; sons, Gary Palacio Jr. of Oahu and George Palacio of Hilo; sister, Pinky (Norman) Stevens of Ookala; brother, Halween Palacio of Mountain View; four grandchildren.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Trinidad Arias

Trinidad “Trining” Tubadeza Arias, 96, of Papaaloa, died Oct. 2, 2016, at his residence. Born in Dolores, Abra, Philippines, he was a retired seed “pulapula” truck driver for the former Hamakua Sugar Company, former newspaper delivery person for the Hawaii Tribune-Herald, veteran of the Hawaii Army National Guard and was one of the honored Sakadas on the occasion of Sakada Day on Dec. 20, 2015.

Friends may call from 8-9:30 a.m. Oct. 7 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Laupahoehoe for a 9:30 a.m. Mass. Burial to follow at Alae Cemetery in Hilo. Casual attire is requested.

He is survived by wife, Mercedes Arias of Papaaloa; daughter, Arlene (Joseph) Sardo of Binbrook, Canada; sons, Arnel (Betty Jean) Arias of Waikoloa, Ardell (Jodi) Arias of Papaaloa; nine grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Guy Cruz

Guy Lawrence Cruz, 49, of Pahoa, died Sept. 23, 2016, at the Hospice of Hilo Pohai Malama Facility. Born in San Leandro, Calif., he was a musician and entertainer and U.S. Army veteran.

A celebration of his life will held at 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at Black Rock Cafe in Pahoa. Casual attire is requested.

He is survived by husband, Jon Alan Lawrence; mother, Doreen Suganuma; sisters, Ernelle (Bill) Downs, Desiree (James O’Conner) Cruz, Stephanie (Bruce) Tyrin, Sara Cruz, Marissa Meredith, Tiffany (Imua) Garza, Connie (Eddie) Rincon; brothers, David (Kelli Heath) Cruz, John Cruz, Tony (Tricia) Cruz; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Lawrence Graciidis

Lawrence Kalani “Haole” Graciidis, 60, of Hilo, died Sept. 3, 2016, at Hilo Medical Center. Born Jan. 10, 1956, in Hilo, he was a member of the New Hope of Hilo.

Friends may call from 5-6 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Dodo Mortuary Chapel for a 6 p.m. service. Cremation to follow at Dodo Mortuary Crematory. An urn committal will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 15 at Alae Cemetery (Section I, Row G, Plot 28). The family requests casual attire and flowers are welcomed.

He is survived by sisters, Alberta Momi (Phillip) Espaniola and Gladys (Kenn) Kaneshiro of Hilo, Lawaina (James) Langford of Mountain View; brothers, Morris (Clara) Graciidis Jr. and Donald (Charlene) Graciidis Sr. of Kona; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.