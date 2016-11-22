Obituaries: 11-22-16

Editor’s note: Obituaries are published free of charge as a public service. The content is subject to editing to ensure parity treatment and style continuity.

Linda Cabulizan

Linda Tali Cabulizan, 53, of Waimea died Nov. 2, 2016, at her residence. Born in the Marshall Islands, she was a homemaker.

A celebration of her life will begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 26 at Spencer Beach Park in Kawaihae. Casual attire.

She is survived by husband, Bernaldo “Dongo” Cabulizan Jr. of Waimea; sons, Bernaldo S. Cabulizan Jr., Max Cabulizan, both of Waimea, Richard Loren, John Loren, Peter Loren, all of the Marshall Islands; daughter, Sasha (Kelii) Bigtas of Washington; five grandchildren.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

James Cantyne Sr.

James “Jim” Stewart Cantyne Sr., 77, of Hilo died Nov. 18, 2016, at home. Born Dec. 5, 1938, in Paia, Maui, he was a retired U.S. Army Sergeant First Class and Vietnam veteran. He was also a former security officer and an assistant store manager for the former Sure Save.

Visitation will be held from 8-10 a.m. Nov. 28 at Dodo Mortuary chapel, Hilo, with a 10 a.m. funeral service. Burial follows at Hawaii Veterans Cemetery No. 2. Casual attire.

He is survived by, wife, Renae Cantyne of Hilo; sons, James (Suzette) Cantyne Jr. of Waimea, Robert (Penny Uyetake) Cantyne of Kona, Michael (Randy Carillo) Cantyne of Sacramento, Calif., David (Regina) Cantyne of Troy, Texas; daughters, Lisa (Chris Kershner) Ramos, Natalie (Ceward) Juan, all of Waimea, Monica (Don Souza) Cantyne of Wainaku; stepdaughters, Charla Rae (John Stuard) Mendoza, Joy (Gene) Mahi Madriaga, Kelli Ane (Kawika Hao) Mahi, Karilyn (Peni) Tilini Jr., all of Hilo; sisters, Roberta Kubota of California and Dianna (Steve) Eby of Virginia; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.

Ikaika Mahi

Ikaika Blaine Kanehekili Mahi, 31, of Pepeekeo died Oct. 29, 2016, at Hilo Medical Center. Born Oct. 9, 1985, in Hilo, he was a homemaker and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 25 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Honokaa with a 6 p.m. memorial Mass. Casual attire; flowers and lei are welcomed.

He is survived by parents, Kelii Mahi and Lovey Juan of Honokaa; brother, Ikena Juan of Honokaa; paternal grandmother, Ethel Mahi of Waikoloa; hanai family, Christopher, Haley, Jamin, Shyelan, Levi and Shyrah Jardine all of Pepeekeo; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Melvyn De La Mare

Melvyn Eugene De La Mare, 78, of Keaau died Nov. 12, 2016, at the Hospice of Hilo Pohai Malama Facility. Born in Salt Lake City, he was a retired paramedic for the Salt Lake City Fire Department and owner of Perma Bond Fiberglass.

Private services held.

He is survived by wife, Allena De La Mare of Keaau; sons, Christian De La Mare of Seattle, Channing (Nikki) Tam of Kona; daughters, Danielle (Dan) De La Mare of Fenton, Mich., Shannessy (Sheri) Ahu of Honolulu; three grandchildren.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.