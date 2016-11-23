Obituaries: 11-23-16

Editor’s note: Obituaries are published free of charge as a public service. The content is subject to editing to ensure parity treatment and style continuity.

John Willard

John Edward “Buff” Willard, 63, of Waikoloa died Nov. 12, 2016, in North Kohala. Born Jan. 3, 1953, in Los Angeles, he worked as an electrician with IBEW Local 1186 and was a member of Koa Puna motorcycle club.

A celebration of life is planned on Jan. 7 at Kamehameha Park in North Kohala. Condolences may be posted at ballardfamilymortuaries.com.

He is survived by partner, Gloria Martin; sons, Noah Willard (Rachel Ortiz) of Waikoloa; Adam Willard of North Kohala; two grandchildren; brother, Dan Willard of Oaji, Calif.; sister, Rosanne Willard of Oaji, Calif.; one uncle; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary-Kona.

Louis Santiago

Louis “Louie” Robert Santiago, 77, of Hilo died Oct. 31, 2016, at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Honolulu, he was a former Superintendent of Shop 38 of the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. He introduced Hawaii to the first electronic dart leagues, owned the Gamemaster gaming business, and owned nightclubs and a meat processing facility. He was a member of New Hope Church in Hilo.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 30 at Dodo Mortuary chapel, Hilo with an 11 a.m. service. Burial will follow at Alae Cemetery. Aloha or casual attire.

He is survived by, sons, Robert Louis Santiago of Hilo, Russell Timothy Santiago of Honolulu; daughter, Cheryl Renee Kemnitz of Honolulu; brother, Rodney Santiago of Honolulu; four grandsons; numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.

Tsuyako Ogi

Tsuyako Ogi, 91, of Hilo died Nov. 13, 2016, at Hospice of Hilo. She was born July 27, 1925, in Papaikou.

Private Services.

Tsuyako is survived by husband, Kazuo Ogi of Hilo; son Alvin (Lynn) Ogi of Honolulu; daughter, Pauline Kakugawa of Hilo; brothers, Isao Tomita and Hideo (Marilyn) Tomita, all of Honolulu; two grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary-Hilo.