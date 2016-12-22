Obituaries: 12-17-16

Editor’s note: Obituaries are published free of charge as a public service. The content is subject to editing to ensure parity treatment and style continuity.

Julian Taman

Julian “Bill” Nekai Taman, 75, of Hilo died Dec. 8, 2016, at Hilo Medical Center. Born Feb. 16, 1941, in Saipan, he was a retired teacher and law enforcement officer. He was a member of the New Hope Christian Fellowship and In Christ Alone House Church.

Private services. Condolences may be posted at homelanimemorialpark.com.

He is survived by spouse, Alicia Taman of Hilo; sons, Elmer Taman of the Philippines, John James (Jove Jenn) Taman of Hilo, and Jolly Merl Taman of Virginia; daughters, Reijoyce (Mario) Taman-Averion of Virginia and Jennifer Taman of Saipan; one granddaughter.

Judy Ann Gastilo

Judy Gastilo, 62, of Keaau died Nov. 30, 2016. Born June 4, 1954, in Hilo, she was a teacher.

Private service to be held. Celebration of life to be held after burial at Wailoa State Park, Pavilion No. 1.

She is survived by husband, George Gastilo of Keaau; father, Ernest Luiz of Papaikou; son, Joshua (Erin Koliboski) Gastilo of Keaau; daughters, Trina (Ryan Shikuma) Gastilo of Keaau and Melisa Boteilho of Hilo; brother, Leslie (Jody) Luiz of Kailua-Kona; sisters, Gwen (Larry) Ely of Papaikou, Anne Gonzales of Keaau; one granddaughter; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary-Hilo.

Herbert Arata

Herbert Yasushige Arata, 78, of Hilo died Nov. 12, 2016, at his residence in Hilo. He was born Feb. 13, 1938, in Honolulu.

Private services held. No flowers. In lieu of monetary offerings donations may be made to Hospice of Hilo at 1011 Waianuenue Avenue, Hilo, HI 96720.

He is survived by wife, Alyce Arata of Hilo; brothers, Ronald (Ellen) Arata, Paul (Carol) Arata, all of Honolulu; sisters, Annie (Sadao) Aoki of Hilo, Elsie (Warren) Hasegawa of Honolulu; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.

Robert Holi Jr.

Robert Kalua Holi Jr., 93, of Hilo died Dec. 7, 2016, at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home. Born in Waimea, Kauai, he was retired from Keaukaha Elementary School and a World War II Army veteran.

Private services were held. Family requests no monetary gifts or flowers.

He is survived by wife, Mitsuko Holi of Hilo; son, Wallace (Gloria) Holi of Hilo; daughter, Stephanie (Russel) Taketa of Hilo; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Marion Nakamura

Marion Reyoko Nakamura, 84, of Hilo died Dec. 6, 2016, at the Life Care Center of Hilo. Born in Lanai City, Lanai, she was a retired secretary for the State of Hawaii Department of Education, member of Taishoji Soto Mission, HGEA Retirees Unit and Nohea St. Kumiai.

Private services.

She is survived by daughter, Ann (Jon) Sagawa of Tacoma, Wash.; son, Mark Nakamura of Hilo; two granddaughters; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Myra Sing

Myra Mamo Tim Sing, 79, of Hilo died Dec. 5, 2016, at home. Born in South Kohala, she was a retired field supervisor and truck driver with Diamond Head Papaya and the former Mr. Papaya.

Private family services were held.

She is survived by sons, Wayne Isabel of Hilo, Gaylord Isabel of Waimea, Allen (Olivia) Sing Jr. of Hilo, Chadburn Sing of Los Angeles; daughters, Becky Isabel of Los Angeles, Debra (Wesley Moniz) Isabel of Hilo, Bernadette (Marco) Siliezar of Los Angeles, Marlene Lisa Sing of Hilo; brother, Leland (Yvonne) Kawaihae of Pearl City, Oahu; sister, Barbara Stevenson of San Francisco; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.

Sakae Ota

Sakae Ota, 92, of Papaikou died Nov. 13, 2016, at Life Care Center of Hilo. Born in Kalaoa, Papaikou, she was retired from the former Robert’s Bakery and a member of Papaikou Hongwanji Mission.

Private services were held. Family requests no monetary gifts or flowers.

She is survived by son, Walter Ota of Papaikou; daughters, Arlene Nakamura of Honolulu, Janis (Michael) Nakashima of Hilo; brother, Shigeo Mihara of Honolulu; sisters, Yuriko Omonaka of Pepeekeo, Nobuko Nishioka of Hilo; five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.