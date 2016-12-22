Obituaries: 12-21-16

Editor’s note: Obituaries are published free of charge as a public service. The content is subject to editing to ensure parity treatment and style continuity.

Amy Maruyama

Amy Toshiko Maruyama, 84, of Kamuela died Dec. 4, 2016, at her residence. Born Dec. 16, 1931, in Honolulu, she was a bookkeeper and a member of Ginowan Shijin Kai.

Private services will be held.

She is survived by husband, Richard Maruyama of Kamuela; daughter, Valerie (Joseph) Kennedy of Las Vegas; sons, Miles (Debbi) Maruyama of Kamuela, Brian Maruyama of Tacoma, Wash.; sister, Betsy Miyahara of Honolulu; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Elaine Piltz

Elaine Sumie Piltz, 83, of Kailua-Kona died Dec. 3, 2016, at her residence. Born Jan. 1, 1933, in Keopu, she was a retired lab assistant at C. Brewer Co.

Private services will be held.

She is survived by son, Dean (Kerrie) Piltz of Kailua-Kona; daughters, Karen Piltz of Honolulu, and Lorna (Ron) Deryck of Washington; sisters, Akiko (Ernest) Kawamura of Waimea, Emiko Uemura of Honolulu; brother, Edward (Sharon) Uemura of Pepeekeo; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.