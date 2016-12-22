Obituaries: 12-22-16

Editor’s note: Obituaries are published free of charge as a public service. The content is subject to editing to ensure parity treatment and style continuity.

Date of publication cannot be guaranteed. Memorial advertisements may be purchased through the newspaper advertising department.

Aileen Rosario

Aileen Mae Rosario, 74, of Hilo died Dec. 13, 2016, at the Hospice of Hilo Pohai Malama Facility. Born March 8, 1942, in Pepeekeo, she was a retired nurse’s aide at Life Care Center of Hilo. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hilo and a Navy veteran.

Visitation will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Dec. 28 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hilo with a 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass. Burial will follow at East Hawaii Veterans Cemetery No. 2. Casual attire is requested.

She is survived by sons, Richard (Renee) Rosario of Waimea, Darren (Sandi) Rosario of Papaikou; daughter, Denise (Laroma Parker) Rosario of Ewa Beach, Oahu; brothers, Daniel Everette (Jeanette) Santos of Hilo and Gordon Santos of Papaikou; sister, Jacqueline Amaral of Hilo; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; an uncle and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.

Tetsuo Hiromasa

Tetsuo “Bob” Hiromasa, 94, of Waimea died Dec. 16, 2016, at his home. Born in Honokaa, he was retired from Parker Ranch and a member of Kamuela Hongwanji Mission.

Friends may call at 4 p.m. Dec. 30, 2016 at Kamuela Hongwanji Mission for a 5 p.m. service. Family requests casual attire be worn.

He is survived by son, Dane Hiromasa of Waimea; daughters, Cheryl (Art) McMillan of Kona, Lisa (Craig) Inouye of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; brother, Howard Hiromasa of Honolulu; sister, Millie Yamamoto of Las Vegas; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Rebecca Kembel

Rebecca (Beckey) Joan Kembel, 73, of Waikoloa died Dec. 16, 2016. Born June 26, 1943, in Ritzville, Wash., she was a salesperson at Kona Hawaiian Village (Club Wyndham) and later worked at Dolphin Galleries in the Kings’ Shops in Waikoloa.

A celebration of her life will take place in January. Her ashes will be scattered equally between the family farm in Benge and the ocean. Condolences may be posted at ballardfamilymortuaries.com.

She is survived by sons, Rory (Donna) Kembel of Spokane, Wash., Cregg (Julie) Kembel of Kailua-Kona; brother, Randy (Jan) Watkins of Whitefish, Mont., and Honaunau; one niece; one nephew; and one grandson.

Gregory Kuamoo

Gregory Kenneth Kuamoo, 69, of Hilo died Dec. 13, 2016, at his home. Born in Olaa, he was a retired behavior specialist from Puu Kamalu and an Army veteran in the Vietnam war.

Private services will be held at a later date.

He is survived by daughter, Michelle (Shawn) Icari of Keaau; son, Cade (Lindy) Kuamoo of Hilo; brothers, Bernard (Theola) Kuamoo of Mililani, Oahu, Gaylord Kuamoo of California; sisters, Diane Horton of Keaau, Nalani (David) Miller of Washington state; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.