Obituaries: 2-1-17

Editor’s note: Obituaries are published free of charge as a public service. The content is subject to editing to ensure parity treatment and style continuity.

Date of publication cannot be guaranteed. Memorial advertisements may be purchased through the newspaper advertising department.

Mana Venable

Mana Mae Venable, 94, of Hilo died Jan. 26, 2017. She was a veteran of the Marine Corps Women Reserve, a retired transportation clerk with the Army at Kilauea Military Reservation, and worked seasonally for H&R Block. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, active in church and the Lutheran Womens Missionary League.

Visitation is at 9 a.m. Feb. 3 at Christ Lutheran Church in Hilo with a 10 a.m. service. Burial will follow at the Veterans Cemetery No. 2.

She is survived by sons, Robert Venable of Seward, Alaska, James (Carla) Venable of Mountain View; companion, Norman Sletteland of Hilo; three step grandsons.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary-Hilo.

Irene Machida

Irene Teiko Machida, 89, of Hilo died Dec. 18, 2016. Born Aug. 20, 1927, in Honokaa, she was a real estate agent.

Private services held. No koden.

She is survived by sons, Gregory Kobayashi of Hilo, Noel (Joycelyn) Machida of Pahoa; daughters, Susan (Wilfred) Murakami of Kealakekua, Donna (Tim Nolan) Harris of Honolulu; brothers, Toru (Suzie) Yamamoto of California, James Yamamoto of Honokaa; sister, Aurleen Kumasaka of Honolulu; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; caregivers, Randy and Irene Vidad.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary-Hilo.

Beth Radl

Beth Rochelle Grondin Radl, 47, of Ahualoa died Jan. 22, 2017, at Hilo Medical Center. Born Aug. 7, 1969, in Providence, R.I., she was a chef for Healthways II in Waimea, a former special events caterer, founder of and peer group coordinator for SAFE Waimea Project.

Private celebration of life. Condolences to the family may be sent to P.O. Box 1021, Honokaa, Hawaii 96727. Info: 885-8676.

She is survived by husband, Joshua Radl; daughters, Sadie Radl, Ella Radl, Tessie Radl, all of Ahualoa; mother, Karen (Jimmy) Chaisson of Westbrook, Maine; father, Simon (Sharon) Grondin of Biddeford, Maine; brothers, Matthew (Linh) Grondin of Manchester, N.H., Andy (Laura) Grondin of Wells, Maine; hanai sister, Lindsey (Donnie) DeSilva of Montana; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.

Erik Collins

Erik Alan Collins, 43, of Kapaau died Jan. 22, 2017. Born in Spokane, Wash., he was a self- employed construction worker.

Condolences may be posted at ballardfamilymortuaries.com.

He is survived by mother, Gayle Harper of Kapaau; father, Edwin Collins of Edgewood, Wash.; son, Eli Collins of Washington; brother, Ryan Collins of Edgewood, Wash.; sisters, Marci Tyler of Gig Harbor, Wash., Nicci Wagner of Edgewood, Wash.; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary-Hilo.