Obituaries: 9-16-16

Valentine Taka

Valentine Kihapiilani Taka, 86, of Hilo died Sept. 7, 2016, at his family’s residence. Born Feb. 14, 1930, in Hilo he was a retired engineering inspector and a surveyor for the county of Hawaii and a member of Fukuoka Ken Club.

Friends may call at 5 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Hilo Seventh Day Adventist Church for a 6:30 p.m. wake service. Friends may also call at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 23 at the church for a 9:30 a.m. funeral service; burial will follow at Homelani Memorial Park in Hilo. The family requests casual attire worn.

He is survived by daughter, Valerie (Mark) Oskins of Kailua-Kona; sons, Wayne Taka of Hilo, Theodore (Donna) Taka of Port Byron, Ill.; brothers, Samuel (Sylvia) Taka, and Daniel (Charlotte) Taka, all of Hilo; sister, Victoria (Vernon) Chan of California; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Shawn Hughes

Shawn Garett Hughes, 52, of Ainaloa died Aug. 16, 2016, at home. He was born Nov. 22, 1963, in Hilo.

Friends may call at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at Ballard Family Mortuary-Hilo for an 11 a.m. service. Online condolences may be posted at ballardfamilymortuaries.com.

He is survived by spouse, Doreen (Diego) Bitle-Hughes of Ainaloa; father; Ora Hughes of Colorado; sons, Glenn (Tiffany Rocha) Bitle Jr. of Kona, Garrett Hughes of Ainaloa; daughters, Sommer Lopez of Paradise Park, Francine Feliciano of Ewa Beach, Oahu, Shauntel (Joshua) Chaney of Kona, Amanda (Rilan Ferreira) Bitle of Hilo, Shanelle Hughes of Pepeekeo; brother; Keith Hughes of Colorado; sister, Tracy Rodrigues of Hilo; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary-Hilo.

Marjorie Brecher

Marjorie “Marge” May Brecher, 86, of Kailua-Kona, died Sept. 7, 2016, at her residence. Born July 5, 1930, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was a social worker and a senior center director

Private service held.

She is survived by daughter, Ellen Dursema of Arivaca, Ariz.; son, Saul Brecher of Kailua-Kona; three grandsons.

Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.

Donald Andrade

Donald David Andrade, 82, of Hilo died Sept. 6, 2016,at Hilo Medical Center. Born May 12, 1934, in Hilo, he was a retired plant worker for Excelsior Dairy.

No services.

He is survived by brother, Clarence (Ruth) Andrade Jr. of Hilo.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.