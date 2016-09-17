Obituaries: 9-17-16

Editor’s note: Obituaries are published free of charge as a public service. The content is subject to editing to ensure parity treatment and style continuity.

Shizuko Kabei

Shizuko Okimoto Kabei, 94, of Kealakekua died died Aug. 9, 2016, at the Kona Community Hospital. Born Dec. 30, 1921, in Hilo, she was a retired school secretary and member of Akitsu Gumi and Yamaguchi Kenjin Kai.

Friends may call at 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at Daifukuji Soto Mission in Honalo for a 3 p.m. memorial service. The family requests casual attire worn.

She is survived by sons, Irving Kabei of Kealakekua, Dale (Gretchen Watson-Kabei) Kabei of Keopu; two grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Breanna Fujimoto

Breanna Angel Kapuokalani Fujimoto died Sept. 4, 2016. Born Oct. 1, 1995, in Kealakekua, she was a hostess at the Hilton Waikoloa hotel.

Friends are welcome at 5 p.m. Sept. 30 at St. Michael the Archangel church. The Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. and Mass will be held at 7 p.m. A celebration of life luncheon is planned Oct. 1 at home on Aheahea Way in Kailua-Kona. Condolences may be posted at ballardfamilymortuaries.com.

She is survived by parents, Curtis (Raene) Chong of Honokaa, Edwina Fujimoto of Kailua-Kona; paternal grandparent, Curtis (Raena) Chong of Honokaa; maternal grandparents, Edwin and Marjorie Fujimoto of Kealakekua; brothers, Kulike (Laurra) Chong, Taich (Lai) Chong, both of Waimea, Shane Fujimoto of Kealakekua, Gilbert (Kaolu Palakiko) Loando Jr., Kaleomanao (Shanelle Colon) Loando, both of Kailua Kona; sisters, Christy (Wyatt) Nahale of Kailua-Kona, Angela (Andrew Taketa) Loando, Precious (Bronson Long) Chong, both of Kealakekua, Nikki (Brandon Kepano) Chong of Waimea,; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary-Kona.

Irene DeBina

Irene Wainani DeBina, 73, of Napoopoo died Aug. 28, 2016, at Kona Community Hospital. Born Oct. 17, 1942, in Kealakekua, she was a greeter for The Club at Hokulia and former Napoopoo Bay lunch wagon owner.

Visitation will be at 8 a.m. Oct. 1 at Thy Word Ministries Kona Faith Center in Captain Cook with a 10 a.m. service. Refreshments will follow. Condolences may be sent to the DeBina family c/o P.O. Box 2059, Kealakekua, HI 96750.

She is survived by husband, Frank DeBina; sons, Frank (Alayna) DeBina, Leslie DeBina, all of Napoopoo, Chris (Summer) DeBina of Kailua-Kona; sister, Joanna Gaspar; brothers, Henry (Irene) Leslie III, all of Captain Cook, Butchy (Nancy) Leslie of Honolulu, Charles (Betty) Leslie, Gordon Leslie, all of Napoopoo; stepson, Chu Chu Kahoonei; stepdaughter, Jolayne Kahoonei, both of Honolulu; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and hanai children.

Brysson Lorenzo

Brysson Howard Lorenzo, 61, of Ka’u, died Aug. 29, 2016, at Kona Community Hospital. Born Sept. 3, 1954, in Ka’u, he was a truck driver.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at Naalehu Clubhouse with an 11:30 a.m. service. A luncheon will follow. Info: 557-0701.

He is survived by partner, Debra Deguzman of Hilo; daughter, Chelsie (Kame) Simmons-Kauhi of Kailua-Kona; son, BJ Lorenzo of Ka‘u; sisters, Sheryl (Lawrence) Pakaki of Honolulu, Daphne (Mario) Hooper of Holualoa, Dellowyn Schultz of South Point, Angela (Shane) Waltjen of Las Vegas; brother, Kelly Lorenzo of Ka’u; five grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.

Robert Kina

Robert Shinyei Kina, 85, of Hilo died Aug. 29, 2016, at his residence. Born Sept. 5, 1930, in Haiku, Maui, he was formerly an auto mechanic at Orchid Isle Auto Center in Hilo, a retired custodian at Waiakea High School, and was the proprietor of Robert’s Lawnmower Shop. He was a veteran of the Korean War and member of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees – Local 646, and American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO). He also was a member of the Hilo Badminton Club, Hui Okinawa and Hilo Kamana Gateball Club.

Private services held. No flowers. No monetary offerings.

He is survived by wife, Janet Kina of Hilo; son, Wendell Kina of Hilo; daughters, Allison Shiigi, Sandra (Jon) Cabanas, both of Hilo; sisters, Doris Ebata of Hawaii Kai, Oahu, Gladys Isobe of Waialua, Oahu; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.

Ernest Lum Sr.

Ernest “Duke” Kalani Lum, Sr., 63, of Pahoa died Sept. 8, 2016, at the Hilo Medical Center. Born in Honolulu, he was a self-employed “Duke of all trades.”

Friends may call daughter Maylani at 557-2482 for service information.

He is survived by wife, Janet Lum of Pahoa; sons, Ernest (Deborah) Lum Jr. of Keaau, Eli (Lydia) David, Elvis (Daelyn) Lum, Elisha (Leiana) Lum, all of Hilo, Elton (Miki) Lum of Pahoa; daughters, Maylani (George) Kaheiki Jr., Madonna (Doug) Hoomanawanui, Maryleeann (Josiah Talbert) Lum, all of Pahoa; mother, Adeline Lum of Kalihi, Oahu; sisters, Alberta Lono, Aileen (William) Sarcedo, Annette Lum, all of Honolulu, Ava Mae Kin-Choy of Maui; 21 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.